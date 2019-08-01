THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"As scarce as truth is, the supply is always greater than the demand." — "Josh Billings" (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American author (1818-1885)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 1, the 213th day of 2019. There are 152 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 1, 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they'd been secretly married 11 weeks earlier.
10 YEARS AGO
A fierce storm caused an outdoor stage at the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta, Canada, to collapse, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.
ON THIS DATE
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)
In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Ramblin' Jack Elliott is 88.
Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 77.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 69.
Singer Michael Penn is 61.
Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 60.
Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 59.
Actor Jesse Borrego is 57.
Rapper Coolio is 56.
Movie director SAM MENDES is 54.
Country musician Charlie Kelley (founding member of Lady Antebellum) is 51.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• 10th Annual Golf Outing Benefiting The Christian Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd. Four-person Florida Scramble event at noon shotgun start. Lunch, 11 a.m.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Dinner/Dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.