Today in History: Aug. 23

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All life is a concatenation of ephemeralities.” — Alfred E. Kahn, American economist (1917-2010)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 23, the 235th day of 2019. There are 130 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists NICOLA SACCO and BARTOLOMEO VANZETTI were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery.
10 YEARS AGO
Reality TV contestant RYAN JENKINS, suspected of killing his wife, former model Jasmine Fiore, was found hanging in a motel in Hope, British Columbia, Canada, an apparent suicide.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1960, Broadway librettist Oscar Hammerstein II, 65, died in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
In 1999, The Dow Jones industrial average soared 199.15 to a then-record of 11,299.76.
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Vera Miles is 89.
Actress BARBARA EDEN is 88.
Singer Linda Thompson is 72.
Actress Shelley Long is 70.
Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 70.
Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 70.
Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 68.
Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 50.
Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is 41.
NBA player Jeremy Lin is 31.