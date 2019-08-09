Today in History: Aug. 9

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
Education is a private matter between the person and the world of knowledge and experience, and has little to do with school or college." — Lillian Smith, American writer-social critic (1897-1966)
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 9, the 221st day of 2019. There are 144 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device ("Fat Man") over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA flew to Guadalajara, Mexico, for a two-day speed summit with Mexican President Felipe Calderon and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
ON THIS DATE
In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate's Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation's 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon's resignation took effect.
In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who'd been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.
In 1995, Jerry Garcia, lead singer of the Grateful Dead, died in Forest Knolls, California, of a heart attack at age 53.
In 2004, Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing a court for the first time, asked victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentenced him to 161 consecutive life sentences.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 91.
Comedian-director David Steinberg is 77.
Actor Sam Elliott is 75.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 67
Actress Melanie Griffith is 62.
Actress Amanda Bearse is 61.
TV host Hoda Kotb is 55.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 52.
Actress GILLIAN ANDERSON is 51.
Actress Nikki Schieler Ziering is 48.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Meridian Health Services Backyard BBQ, 5-8:30 p.m., Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave.
• Welcome Home Dinner for all veterans, active service people and their families, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road.
• The Carolina Boys Quartet of Anderson, South Carolina, concert, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
• Seth Cook in concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Dan Patch Stakes, 14-race program, 6:30 p.m., Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
