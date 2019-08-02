THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A beautiful soul has no other merit than its own existence." — Friedrich von Schiller, German author (1759-1805)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 2, the 214th day of 2019. There are 151 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 2, 1985, 137 people were killed when Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed while attempting to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
10 YEARS AGO
A mystery from the 1991 Gulf War was finally solved as the Pentagon announced that the remains of missing Navy pilot Michael "Scott" Speicher had been found.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
In 1876, frontiersman "Wild Bill" Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 82.
Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76.
Actress Joanna Cassidy is 74.
Actor Butch Patrick ("The Munsters") is 66.
Actress Victoria Jackson is 60.
Actress Cynthia Stevenson is 57.
Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55.
Actor SAM WORTHINGTON is 43.
Figure skater Michael Weiss is 43.
TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer ("Today") is 38.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
• "Figures of Speech" exhibit opens and awards presentations, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 22.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building.
• Corey Cox in concert at 8 p.m., Markleville Community Park.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.