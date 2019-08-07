THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"There are a lot of people who think our job is to reassure the public every night that their home, their community and their nation is safe. I don't subscribe to that at all. I subscribe to leaving people with essentially — sorry it's a cliche — a rough draft of history. Some days it's reassuring, some days it's absolutely destructive." — Peter Jennings (1938-2005)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7, the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
10 YEARS AGO
Secretary of State HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, on a tour of Africa, urged South Africans to press for political and economic reforms in neighboring Zimbabwe.
ON THIS DATE
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jew on a major party's presidential ticket.
In 2005, ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings died in New York at age 67.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77.
Singer B.J. Thomas is 77.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 75.
Country singer Rodney Crowell is 69.
Actor Wayne Knight is 64.
Actor David Duchovny is 59.
Country singer Raul Malo is 54.
Actress Sydney Penny is 48.
Actress CHARLIZE THERON is 44.
Rock musician Barry Kerch (Shinedown) is 43.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• The Art & Science of Community Leadership (hosted by the Leadership Academy of Madison County and Alexandria Community Center), 9-11 a.m., Leadership Academy of Madison County, 1100 E. Fifth St.
• Anderson High School Class of '65 ladies, luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
• Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m.; social time, 5:30 p.m.; Pendleton Library.
