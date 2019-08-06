THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it. The more things you do, the more you can do." — Lucille Ball, American actress-comedian (born this date in 1911, died 1989)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 6, the 218th day of 2019. There are 147 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 6, 1965, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON signed the Voting Rights Act.
10 YEARS AGO
SONIA SOTOMAYOR was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31.
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, Cy Young gained the first of his 511 major league victories as he pitched the Cleveland Spiders to a win over the Chicago Colts (however, the score is a matter of dispute, with some sources saying 6-1, and others saying 8-1).
In 1911, actress-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, New York.
In 1986, William J. Schroeder died at Humana Hospital-Audubon in Louisville, Kentucky, after living 620 days with the Jarvik 7 artificial heart.
In 2013, U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan went on trial at Fort Hood, Texas, charged with killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a 2009 attack. (Hasan, who admitted carrying out the attack, was convicted and sentenced to death.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Louise Sorel is 79.
Actor Ray Buktenica is 76.
Actress Catherine Hicks is 68.
Actress Stepfanie Kramer ("Hunter") is 63.
Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 55.
Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 54.
Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 47.
Actress Ever Carradine is 45.
Actress SOLEIL MOON FRYE is 43.
Rock musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) is 35.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of '63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub.
• Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of '59, noon, Anderson Grill.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Meet the Teacher Night for grades kindergarten and first, Eastside Elementary School, 844 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• Transformers Trading Card Game Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
