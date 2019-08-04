THOUGHTS FOR THE DAY
"A man does not know what he is saying until he knows what he is not saying." — G.K. Chesterton, English poet-essayist (1874-1936)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 4, the 216th day of 2019. There are 149 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 4, 1977, President JIMMY CARTER signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korean leader KIM JONG II pardoned American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee for entering the country illegally and ordered their release during a surprise visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
ON THIS DATE
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
In 1975, the Swedish pop group ABBA began recording their hit single "Dancing Queen" at Glen Studio outside Stockholm (it was released a year later).
In 2004, former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of having sex with a sixth-grade pupil, was released from a Washington state prison after 7 1/2 years behind bars.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-singer Tina Cole is 76.
Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 70.
Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 64.
Former President BARACK OBAMA is 58.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 57.
Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 48.
Rapper-actress Yo-Yo is 48.
Britain's Duchess of Sussex, the former actress Meghan Markle, is 38.
Actress Abigail Spencer is 38.
Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 27.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Steve Jackson presentation of "Adams Townships" from his "What in a name series," 2 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
• Picture the River-Mobile Phone Tips, 2-3:30 p.m., Killbuck Wetlands, east Grand Avenue.
• Silly Sunday Comedy Show featuring Brian "Da Wild Cat" Smith & MZ Sharelle, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
• 100th Anderson reunion (descendents of Frank R. Anderson), 1 p.m., Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds. Bring a covered dish.
Chesterfield
• Charity basketball game, silent auction, 1 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St. Proceeds to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.