THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There are mighty few people who think what they think they think.” — Robert Henri, American artist (1865-1929)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 22, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon were nominated for second terms in office by the Republican National Convention in San Francisco.
10 YEARS AGO
Dozens of wildfires broke out across Greece, torching olive groves, cutting off villages and sending residents fleeing as one of the largest blazes swept perilously close to the capital’s northern suburbs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
In 1986, the Rob Reiner coming-of-age film “Stand By Me” was put into wide release by Columbia Pictures.
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).
In 2004, as shocked spectators watched, armed thieves stole one of four versions of the Edvard Munch masterpiece “The Scream” and a second Munch painting, “Madonna,” from the Munch museum in Oslo, Norway. (The paintings, visibly damaged, were recovered in Aug. 2006; three men were convicted in connection with the theft and sentenced to prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 80.
Actress Valerie Harper is 80.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78.
Actress Cindy Williams is 72.
Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63.
Country singer Collin Raye is 59.
Singer Tori Amos is 56.
Country singer Mila Mason is 56.
Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49.
Talk show host JAMES CORDEN is 41.
