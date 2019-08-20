THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole of humanity." — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian author (1918-2008)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2019. There are 133 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 20, 1986, postal employee PATRICK HENRY SHERRILL went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
10 YEARS AGO
One-time Super Bowl star Plaxico Burress accepted a plea bargain with a two-year prison sentence for accidentally shooting himself in the thigh at a Manhattan nightclub.
ON THIS DATE
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1910, a series of forest fires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning some 3 million acres.
In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.
In 1989, entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons, Lyle and Erik.
In 2017, actor, comic and longtime telethon host Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing promoter Don King is 88.
Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 73.
Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 71.
Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 67.
Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67.
TV weatherman Al Roker is 65.
Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 49.
Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 44.
Actor ANDREW GARFIELD is 36.
Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 27.
