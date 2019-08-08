THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It is the anonymous 'they,' the enigmatic 'they' who are in charge. Who is 'they'? I don't know. Nobody knows. Not even 'they' themselves." — Joseph Heller, American author (1923-1999)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 8, the 220th day of 2019. There are 145 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 8, 1974, President RICHARD NIXON, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
10 YEARS AGO
A small plane collided with a sightseeing helicopter over the Hudson River in New York City, killing nine people, including five Italian tourists.
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1968, the Republican national convention in Miami Beach nominated Richard Nixon for president on the first ballot.
In 2002, Saddam Hussein organized a big military parade and then warned "the forces of evil" not to attack Iraq as he sought once more to shift the debate away from world demands that he live up to agreements that ended the Gulf War.
In 2006, Roger Goodell was chosen as the NFL's next commissioner.
In 2008, China opened the Summer Olympic Games with an extravaganza of fireworks and pageantry.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82.
Actress Connie Stevens is 81.
Actor Keith Carradine is 70.
Actor Donny Most ("Happy Days") is 66.
TV personality Deborah Norville is 61.
Country singer Mark Wills is 46.
Singer JC Chasez ('N Sync) is 43.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 43.
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York is 31.
Chicago Cubs first baseman ANTHONY RIZZO is 30.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
• Rock Concession, fundraiser by the Community Hospital Auxiliary, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., courtyard, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• Monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of '47, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
• Dennis' FOP Bluegrass Jam hosted by WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club, 6:30-9:30 p.m., FOP Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road. Club meeting 5-6:30 p.m.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series Jessie Brown/Greg Rhodes, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com
