THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference.” — Elie Wiesel, Romanian-born journalist-author
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28, the 240th day of 2019. There are 125 days left in the year.
10 YEARS AGO
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that MICHAEL JACKSON’S death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On AUG. 28, 1955, EMMETT TILL, a black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
ON THIS DATE
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, Democrats nominated President Bill Clinton for a second term at their national convention in Chicago. The troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2008, surrounded by an enormous, adoring crowd at Invesco Field in Denver, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, promising what he called a clean break from the “broken politics in Washington and the failed policies of George W. Bush.”
In 2017, floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes as Hurricane Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day; thousands of people had been rescued from the flooding.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 84.
Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 76.
Actress Barbara Bach is 73.
Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 68.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61.
Actress Emma Samms (“General Hospital”) is 59.
Country singer Shania Twain is 54.
Actor JASON PRIESTLEY (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 50.
Country singer Jake Owen is 38.
Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 14.
