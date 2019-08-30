THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals.” — Dorothy Height, American civil rights activist (1912-2010)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 30, the 242nd day of 2019. There are 123 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of THURGOOD MARSHALL as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2002, With just hours to spare, baseball averted a strike; it was the first time since 1970 that players and owners had agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement without a work stoppage.
In 2017, the former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, hitting southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rains and winds of 45 miles an hour.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80.
Actor Ben Jones is 78.
Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76.
Comedian Lewis Black is 71.
Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68.
Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48.
Actress CAMERON DIAZ is 47.
TV personality Lisa Ling is 46.
Actor Michael Gladis is 42.
MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 38.
