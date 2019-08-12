THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The secret to life is meaningless unless you discover it yourself." — From "Of Human Bondage" by W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 12, the 224th day of 2019. There are 141 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 12, 2017, a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old HEATHER HEYER and hurting more than a dozen others.
10 YEARS AGO
EHSANUL ISLAM SADEQUEE, a 23-year-old Georgia man, was convicted of aiding terrorist groups by sending videotapes of U.S. landmarks overseas and plotting to support "violent jihad" after a federal jury in Atlanta rejected his arguments that it was empty talk.
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
In 1939, the MGM movie musical "The Wizard of Oz," starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.
In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.
In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor GEORGE HAMILTON is 80.
Actress Jennifer Warren is 78.
Singer Kid Creole is 69.
Actor Bruce Greenwood is 63.
Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 56.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 48.
Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 48.
Actor Casey Affleck is 44.
Actress Maggie Lawson is 39.
NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 28.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson Korea War Veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Anderson area AARP chapter monthly meeting, 1 p.m., fellowship center, First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
• Socrates Cafe meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Indianapolis
• Indiana State Fair, state fairgrounds, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Muncie
• Healthy Self 8 Week Challenge, 6-7 p.m., Maring-Hunt Public Library, 2005 South High St.
