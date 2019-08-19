THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Cheer up! The worst is yet to come!" — Philander Chase Johnson, American author (1866-1939)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 19, the 231st day of 2019. There are 134 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in ADOLF HITLER.
10 YEARS AGO
Suicide bombers struck Iraq's finance and foreign ministries, killing more than 100 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford won the Republican presidential nomination at the party's convention in Kansas City.
In 1990, Leonard Bernstein conducted what turned out to be the last concert of his career at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; the program ended with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Jill St. John is 79.
Former President Bill Clinton is 73.
Actor Gerald McRaney is 72.
Tipper Gore, wife of former Vice President Al Gore, is 71.
Actor Adam Arkin is 63.
Actor JOHN STAMOS is 56.
Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54.
Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53.
Country singer Clay Walker is 50.
Country singer Karli Osborn is 35.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Ingalls, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Blood drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 3335 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Traumatic Brain Injury support group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Commented
