THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges." — Joseph Fort Newton, American clergyman (1876-1950)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 13, the 225th day of 2019. There are 140 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin's eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
10 YEARS AGO
The Philadelphia Eagles signed MICHAEL VICK to a one-year deal, prompting criticism from animal rights activists over his role in a dogfighting ring.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic "Bonnie and Clyde," starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 1995, baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
In 2008, a man barged into the Arkansas Democratic headquarters in Little Rock and opened fire, killing state party chairman Bill Gwatney before speeding off in a pickup. (Police later shot and killed the gunman, Timothy Dale Johnson.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kevin Tighe is 75.
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 73.
Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 71.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 70.
Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 64.
Actor Danny Bonaduce is 60.
TV weatherman Sam Champion is 58.
Actress Quinn Cummings is 52.
Actor SEBASTIAN STAN is 37.
Actress Lennon Stella ("Nashville") is 20.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson Noon Exchange Club’s information program with Lori Keith speaking, 11:30 a.m., Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
• Yoga at A Town Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• Preschool Party: Back to School Bash, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Hooligan's Preschool & Childcare, 2201 Hillcrest Drive.
• Sign-up for Cub Scouts, 6:30-8 p.m., Anderson Elementary, 2035 Raible Ave.
