THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A man may fulfill the object of his existence by asking a question he cannot answer, and attempting a task he cannot achieve." — Oliver Wendell Holmes, American author (1809-1894)
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 10, the 222nd day of 2019. There are 143 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 10, 1993, RUTH BADER GINSBURG was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
A double truck bombing tore through the village of a small Shiite ethnic minority near Mosul, Iraq, killing at least 28 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson's cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
In 1975, television personality David Frost announced he had purchased the exclusive rights to interview former President Richard Nixon.
In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing.
In 2008, at the Beijing Olympics, Michael Phelps began his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smashing his own world record.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Rhonda Fleming is 96.
Singer Patti Austin is 69.
Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 67.
Actress Rosanna Arquette is 60.
Actor Antonio Banderas is 59.
Boxer Riddick Bowe is 52.
Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 48.
Actress ANGIE HARMON is 47.
Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher ("Reba") is 40.
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 22.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Tai Chi in the Park, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave. Hosted by the City of Anderson Parks Department.
• Soberfest hosted by Grace House (concert and family fun), noon, Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Kids Kones and Dogs & Bones, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. Free ice cream to all kids (12 and under) and free ice cream to all doggies.
• S'mores Mystery Adventure, 6 p.m.; Hot Jazz Preservation in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Mainstage Cabaret, 7-9 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Music, comedy, drinks, and art. Tickets are $10 and available at www.mainstagetheatre.org.
Markleville
• Splash Pad and Community Picnic, 4-8 p.m.; community picnic, 4-5:30 p.m.; splash pad, 5-8 p.m.; and Adams-Markleville fire truck, 7 p.m.; North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
