THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The self-hatred that destroys is the waste of unfulfilled promise." — Moss Hart, American playwright and director (1904-1961)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 18, the 230th day of 2019. There are 135 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 18, 1963, JAMES MEREDITH became the first black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
Egyptian President HOSNI MUBARAK, during his first visit to Washington in five years, offered lavish praise for President Barack Obama; for his part, Obama spoke of an "extraordinary opportunity" for making peace in the Middle East.
ON THIS DATE
In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women's right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Fla., ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 92.
Movie director Roman Polanski is 86.
Actor-director Robert Redford is 83.
Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 76.
Actor Denis Leary is 62.
Actress Madeleine Stowe is 61.
ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 58.
Actor CHRISTIAN SLATER is 50.
Actor Edward Norton is 50.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 49.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• 19th annual Reconciliation Community Wide Picnic, 1-5 p.m., at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
• Community event fundraiser for Brent Holland, a member of the Anderson Fire Department, 2-6 p.m.; Kyxx Band, 4 p.m. on the patio, Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from cemetery). All proceeds to benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Noblesville
• Luke Bryan with special guest Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
