THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When you pray, rather let your heart be without words than your words without heart.” — John Bunyan (1628-1688)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 31, the 243rd day of 2019. There are 122 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 31, 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California.
10 YEARS AGO
Walt Disney Co. announced it was acquiring comic book giant Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion.
ON THIS DATE
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1888, Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of “Jack the Ripper,” was found slain in London’s East End.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 80.
Actor Jack Thompson is 79.
Singer Van Morrison is 74.
Actor Richard Gere is 70.
Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 64.
Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 60.
Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 49.
Actor Zack Ward is 49.
Golfer Padraig Harrington is 48.
Actor CHRIS TUCKER is 47.
