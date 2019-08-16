THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Genius is the ability to act rightly without precedent — the power to do the right thing the first time." — Elbert Hubbard, American writer (1856-1915)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 16, the 228th day of 2019. There are 137 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
10 YEARS AGO
Usain Bolt ran to another world record, winning the 100-meter race in 9.58 seconds at the world championships in Berlin.
ON THIS DATE
In 1858, a telegraphed message from Britain's Queen Victoria to President James Buchanan was transmitted over the recently laid trans-Atlantic cable.
In 1920, Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians was struck in the head by a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees; Chapman died the following morning.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1962, The Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Julie Newmar (Catwoman, "Batman") is 86.
Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80.
Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 66.
Movie director James Cameron is 65.
Singer Madonna is 61.
Actress ANGELA BASSETT is 61.
Actor Timothy Hutton is 59.
Actor George Stults is 44.
Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 32.
Actress Rumer Willis is 31.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Whimsies Leggings Fundraiser for The Animal Protection League, 4-8 p.m., Redbud Homes, 1800 W. 38th St.
• Alexandria Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• The 1964 The Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, 8:30 a.m., under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from cemetery). All proceeds to benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com.
