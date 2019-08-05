THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"We are all snobs of the Infinite, parvenus of the Eternal." — James Gibbons Huneker, American author and critic (1860-1921)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 5, the 217th day of 2019. There are 148 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 5, 1962, actress MARILYN MONROE, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from "acute barbiturate poisoning."
10 YEARS AGO
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was sworn in for a second term as Iran's president.
ON THIS DATE
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the National Labor Board, which was later replaced with the National Labor Relations Board.
In 1961, the amusement park Six Flags Over Texas had its official grand opening day in Arlington.
In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment.
In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI's Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon's resignation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Loni Anderson is 74.
Actress Erika Slezak is 73.
Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 64.
Actress-singer MAUREEN McCORMICK is 63.
Actress Tawney Kitaen is 58.
Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 57.
Actor Jonathan Silverman is 53.
Country singer Terri Clark is 51.
Country musician Will Sellers (Old Dominion) is 41.
Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 11.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 119 E. 36th St.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
