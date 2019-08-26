Today in History: Aug. 26

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“While we read history we make history.” — George William Curtis, American author-editor (1824-1892)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 26, the 238th day of 2019. There are 127 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 26, 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
10 YEARS AGO
Authorities in California solved the 18-year-old disappearance of JAYCEE LEE DUGARD after she appeared at a parole office with her children and the Antioch couple accused of kidnapping her when she was 11.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1971, New Jersey Gov. William T. Cahill announced that the New York Giants football team had agreed to leave Yankee Stadium for a new sports complex to be built in East Rutherford.
In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.
In 2015, Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 70.
NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 60.
Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 58.
Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crowes) is 53.
Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 50.
Actress Melissa McCarthy is 49.
Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39.
Actor CHRIS PINE is 39.
Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 34.
Actress Keke Palmer is 26.