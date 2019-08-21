Today in History: Aug. 21

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I don’t measure America by its achievement but by its potential.” — Shirley Chisholm, American politician (1924-2005)
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21, the 233rd day of 2019. There are 132 days left in the year.
On AUG. 21, 2000, rescue efforts to reach the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk ended with divers announcing none of the 118 sailors had survived.
A wildfire broke out north of Athens, Greece; in the days that followed, the blaze spread, charring 80 square miles before being extinguished.
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1983, Philippine opposition leader Benigno S. Aquino Jr., ending a self-imposed exile in the United States, was shot dead moments after stepping off a plane at Manila International Airport.
In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.
In 1995, ABC News settled a $10 billion libel suit by apologizing to Philip Morris for reporting the tobacco giant had manipulated the amount of nicotine in its cigarettes.
Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 87.
Singer Kenny Rogers is 81.
Actor Clarence Williams III is 80.
Actress Kim Cattrall is 63.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 60.
Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 50.
Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 49.
TV personality Brody Jenner is 36.
Country singer KACEY MUSGRAVES is 31.
Actress Hayden Panettiere is 30.