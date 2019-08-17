THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A river has no politics." — David E. Lilienthal, American public official (1899-1981)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 17, the 229th day of 2019. There are 136 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 17, 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was "wrong," and criticized Kenneth Starr's investigation.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, addressing the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Phoenix, chastised the defense industry and Congress for wasting tax dollars "with doctrine and weapons better suited to fight the Soviets on the plains of Europe than insurgents in the rugged terrain of Afghanistan."
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA's "The Visitors," were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
In 1985, more than 1,400 meatpackers walked off the job at the Geo. A. Hormel and Co.'s main plant in Austin, Minnesota, in a bitter strike that lasted just over a year.
In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler's inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert DeNiro is 76.
Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 72.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 62.
Singer Belinda Carlisle is 61.
Actor Sean Penn is 59.
Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 54.
Singer and actor DONNIE WAHLBERG is 50.
College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 50.
Actor Bryton James is ("Young and the Restless") is 33.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 24.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• 2019 White River Series Anderson Riverside Walk & Talks, “Edible and Medicinal Plants in Your Backyard, 10-11 a.m., White River Trailhead, Eighth Street and Raible Avenue.
• Super Saturday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St.
• "Circle Of Friends" Event For Operation Love Ministries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
• Carnival for a Cause, 2-4 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 1118 W. Cross St. Proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.
• Music for Meditation, Comfort and Peace Concert, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
More events at heraldbulletin.com.
