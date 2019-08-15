Today in History: Aug. 15

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Life has taught me to think, but thinking has not taught me how to live." — Alexander Herzen, Russian author (1812-1870)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2019. There are 138 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 15, 1965, the Beatles played to a crowd of more than 55,000 at New York's Shea Stadium.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Sen. JIM WEBB, D-Va., visiting Myanmar, was able to secure the release of John Yettaw, an American imprisoned for swimming to the home of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1961, as workers began constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leapt to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire in a scene captured in a famous photograph.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Abby Dalton is 87.
Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 84.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 81.
Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75.
Britain's Princess Anne is 69.
Actress Tess Harper is 69.
Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 55.
Actress Debra Messing is 51.
Actor BEN AFFLECK is 47.
Singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 30.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of 1952 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
• Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill Restaurant (across from former Mounds Mall).
• Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
• United Faith Housing fundraiser, dinner, 6 p.m.; auction, 6:30 p.m.; entertainment by Christian Comedian, Karen Hunter, “Eula Mae Ledbetter”, 7 p.m.; Harter House, 600 Main St.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
More events at heraldbulletin.com
