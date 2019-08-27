Today in History: Aug. 27

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Reality can destroy the dream; why shouldn’t the dream destroy reality?” — G.E. Moore, British philosopher (1873-1958)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 27, the 239th day of 2019. There are 126 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 27, 2008, BARACK OBAMA was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
10 YEARS AGO
Jaycee Lee Dugard, kidnapped when she was 11, was reunited with her mother 18 years after her abduction in South Lake Tahoe, California.
ON THIS DATE
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party’s nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, “Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for.”
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
In 1975, Haile Selassie, the last emperor of Ethiopia’s 3,000-year-old monarchy, died in Addis Ababa at age 83 almost a year after being overthrown.
In 2005, Coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
In 2006, a Comair CRJ-100 crashed after trying to take off from the wrong runway in Lexington, Ky., killing 49 people and leaving the co-pilot the sole survivor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Tuesday Weld is 76.
Actor G.W. Bailey is 75.
Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 75.
Country musician Jeff Cook is 70.
Actor Paul Reubens is 67.
Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 66.
Golfer Bernhard Langer is 62.
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58.
Actress Sarah Chalke is 43.
Actor AARON PAUL is 40.