THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Be yourself. The world worships the original.” — Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 29, the 241st day of 2019. There are 124 days left in the year.
10 YEARS AGO
Space shuttle Discovery and seven astronauts blazed into orbit on a flight to the international space station.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 29, 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
ON THIS DATE
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles “Pete” Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 1982, Academy Award-winning actress Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.
In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Betty Lynn (Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 93.
Actor Elliott Gould is 81.
Movie director Joel Schumacher is 80.
Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 67.
Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 52.
Actress CARLA GUGINO is 48.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 44.
Actress Jennifer Landon is 36.
Actress-singer Lea Michele is 33.
