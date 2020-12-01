TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 1, the 336th day of 2020. There are 30 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 1, 1955, ROSA PARKS, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA'S bipartisan deficit commission unveiled its recommendations including lower income taxes, fewer tax breaks and higher age for retirement benefits (however, the panel failed to advance the package to Congress two days later.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.
In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed.
In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
In 2006, Felipe Calderon took the oath of office as Mexico’s president amid catcalls and brawling lawmakers, a chaotic start to a term in which he pledged to heal a country divided by his narrow victory.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Woody Allen is 85.
World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 81.
Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81.
Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75.
Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 74.
Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux ("I Love Lucy") is 70.
Actor Treat Williams is 69.
Actor Charlene Tilton is 62.
Actor-comedian SARAH SILVERMAN is 50.
Actor Zoe Kravitz is 32.
