THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Happiness does not come from doing easy work but from the afterglow of satisfaction that comes after the achievement of a difficult task that demanded our best.” — Theodore Isaac Rubin
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 10, the 345th day of 2020. There are 21 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 10, 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
10 YEARS AGO
The Norwegian Nobel Committee honored Chinese literary critic Liu Xiaobo, imprisoned for urging political reform, by presenting his $1.4 million Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal to an empty chair.
ON THIS DATE
In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev concluded three days of summit talks in Washington. Violinist Jascha Heifetz died in Los Angeles at age 86.
In 2007, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed (Vick served 19 months at Leavenworth).
In 2009, President Barack Obama accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a humble acknowledgment of his scant accomplishments and a robust defense of the U.S. at war. James Cameron’s 3-D film epic “Avatar” had its world premiere in London.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 74.
Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 74.
Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 69.
Actor Susan Dey is 68.
Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 62.
Actor Nia Peeples is 59.
TV chef Bobby Flay is 56.
Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 46.
Country singer Meghan Linsey is 35.
Actor RAVEN-SYMONE is 35.
