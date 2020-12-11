THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it.” — Richard Whately
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 11, the 346th day of 2020. There are 20 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 11, 2008, the remains of missing Florida toddler Caylee Anthony were found six months after she disappeared. (Her mother, Casey Anthony, was acquitted of murder in her daughter’s death.)
10 YEARS AGO
The eldest son of disgraced financier Bernard Madoff, 46-year-old Mark Madoff, hanged himself in his Manhattan apartment on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest.
ON THIS DATE
In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state.
In 1844, the first experimental use of an inhaled anesthetic in dentistry took place as Dr. Horace Wells of Hartford, Connecticut, under the influence of nitrous oxide, had a colleague extract one of his teeth.
In 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.
In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
In 2001, in the first criminal indictment stemming from 9/11, federal prosecutors charged Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, with conspiring to murder thousands in the suicide hijackings. (Moussaoui pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor RITA MORENO is 89.
Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 80.
Actor Donna Mills is 80.
Singer Brenda Lee is 76.
Actor Lynda Day George is 76.
Actor Teri Garr is 73.
Actor Bess Armstrong is 67.
Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66.
Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 62.
Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53.
