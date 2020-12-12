THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 12, the 347th day of 2020. There are 19 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 12, 2000, GEORGE W. BUSH became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.
10 YEARS AGO
An explosives-packed minibus blew up at the entrance of a joint NATO-Afghan base in southern Afghanistan, killing six American troops and two Afghan soldiers as they prepared to head out on patrol.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane (moh-DAN’); at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1974, “The Godfather, Part II,” a Paramount Pictures release, premiered in New York.
In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
In 2000, the Marine Corps grounded all eight of its high-tech MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft following a fiery crash in North Carolina that killed four Marines. (The Osprey program was revived by the Pentagon in 2005.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former TV host Bob Barker is 97.
Singer Connie Francis is 83.
Singer DIONNE WARWICK is 80.
Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 74.
Actor Wings Hauser is 73.
Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 68.
Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 62.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 58.
Country singer Hank Williams III is 48.
