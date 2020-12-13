TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 13, the 348th day of 2020. There are 18 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 13, 2000, Republican GEORGE W. BUSH claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA’s historic health care overhaul hit its first major legal roadblock as a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, declared that the law’s central requirement that nearly all Americans carry insurance was unconstitutional.
ON THIS DATE
In 1977, Air Indiana Flight 216, a DC-3 carrying the University of Evansville basketball team on a flight to Nashville, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 29 people on board.
In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which went into circulation the following July.
In 2001, the Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the Sept. 11 attacks exceeded his "most optimistic" expectations.
In 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.
In 2007, Major League Baseball’s Mitchell Report was released, identifying 85 names to differing degrees in connection with the alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 95.
Actor Kathy Garver ("Family Affair") is 75.
Singer Ted Nugent is 72.
Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 71.
Actor Wendie Malick is 70.
Country singer John Anderson is 66.
Actor Johnny Whitaker ("Family Affair") is 61.
Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 53.
Singer TAYLOR SWIFT is 31.
Actor Maisy Stella is 17.
