THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A failure is not always a mistake, it may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying.” — B. F. Skinner
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 14, the 349th day of 2020. There are 17 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, then committed suicide as police arrived; the 20-year-old had also fatally shot his mother at their home before carrying out the attack on the school.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House insisted the implementation of President BARACK OBAMA’S landmark health care law would not be affected by a negative federal court ruling, and the Justice Department said it would appeal.
ON THIS DATE
In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, home at age 67.
In 1861, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, died at Windsor Castle at age 42.
In 1961, a school bus was hit by a passenger train at a crossing near Greeley, Colorado, killing 20 students.
In 2005, President George W. Bush defended his decision to wage the Iraq war, even as he acknowledged that “much of the intelligence turned out to be wrong.”
In 2006, a British police inquiry concluded that the deaths of Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, in a 1997 Paris car crash were a “tragic accident,” and that allegations of a murder conspiracy were unfounded.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 89.
Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 74.
Actor Dee Wallace is 72.
Rock musician Cliff Williams is 71.
Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 62.
Actor Cynthia Gibb is 57.
Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 48.
Actor KaDee Strickland is 45.
Actor VANESSA HUDGENS is 32.
Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 28.
