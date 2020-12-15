TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 15, the 350th day of 2020. There are 16 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 15, 2013, NELSON MANDELA was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa’s first Black president.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.N. Security Council gave a unanimous vote of confidence to the government of Iraq by lifting 19-year-old sanctions on weapons and civilian nuclear power.
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 2001, with a crash and a large dust cloud, a 50-foot tall section of steel — the last standing piece of the World Trade Center’s facade — was brought down in New York.
In 2009, evangelist Oral Roberts died in Newport Beach, California, at age 91.
In 2012, a day after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, President Barack Obama declared that “every parent in America has a heart heavy with hurt” and said it was time to “take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 78.
Actor DON JOHNSON is 71.
Movie director Alex Cox is 66.
Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 65.
Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 60.
Actor Garrett Wang is 52.
Actor Michael Shanks is 50.
Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 47.
Actor Geoff Stults is 44.
Actor Adam Brody is 41.
