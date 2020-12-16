THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — Aldous Huxley
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16, the 351st day of 2020. There are 15 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 16, 2000, President-elect GEORGE W. BUSH selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
10 YEARS AGO
The House joined the Senate in passing a massive bipartisan tax package preventing a big New Year’s Day tax hike for millions of Americans.
ON THIS DATE
In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.”
In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.
In 1980, Harland Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain, died in Shelbyville, Kentucky, at age 90.
In 1985, Organized-crime chief Paul Castellano and his bodyguard were shot to death outside a New York City restaurant on orders from John Gotti.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joyce Bulifant is 83.
Actor Liv Ullmann is 82.
CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 79.
Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 74.
Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 71.
Actor Sam Robards is 59.
Actor Jon Tenney is 59.
Actor BENJAMIN BRATT is 57.
Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 50.
Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.