THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.” — Bernard Williams
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 17, the 352nd day of 2020. There are 14 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 17, 1903, WILBUR and ORVILLE WRIGHT of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.
10 YEARS AGO
Federal prosecutors reached a settlement with the estate of Florida philanthropist Jeffry Picower in which his widow, Barbara, agreed to return $7.2 billion that her husband had reaped from Bernard Madoff’s giant Ponzi scheme.
ON THIS DATE
In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field.
In 1975, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, Calif. to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in Aug. 2009.)
In 1989, the animated TV series “The Simpsons” premiered on Fox with a Christmas-themed episode.
In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in separate ceremonies. (After President Donald Trump demanded a new deal, the three countries signed a replacement agreement in 2018.)
In 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pope Francis is 84.
Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 84.
Actor Bernard Hill is 76
Political commentator Chris Matthews is 75.
Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 74.
Actor BILL PULLMAN is 67.
Actor Barry Livingston is 67.
Country singer Sharon White is 67.
Country singer Tracy Byrd is 54.
Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 50.
Actor Milla Jovovich is 45.
