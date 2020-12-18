THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 18, the 353rd day of 2020. There are 13 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 18, 1998, the House debated articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. Senate approved repeal of the military’s 17-year “don’t ask, don’t tell” ban on openly gay troops in a 65-31 vote. (President Barack Obama later signed it into law.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.
In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson, whose first wife, Ellen, had died the year before, married Edith Bolling Galt, a widow, at her Washington home.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. (Operation Barbarossa was launched in June 1941.)
In 1956, Japan was admitted to the United Nations.
In 2008, W. Mark Felt, the former FBI second-in-command who’d revealed himself as “Deep Throat” three decades after the Watergate scandal, died in Santa Rosa, Calif., at age 95.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Cicely Tyson is 96.
Rock musician Keith Richards is 77.
Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 74.
Comedian Ron White is 64.
Actor Brad Pitt is 57.
Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 56.
Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 50.
Country singer Randy Houser is 44.
Actor KATIE HOLMES is 42.
Singer Christina Aguilera is 40.
