“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” — Wayne Dyer

Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 19, the 354th day of 2020. There are 12 days left in the year.

Apollo 17

The Apollo 17 command module America makes a perfect splashdown in the Pacific south of Pago Pago Tuesday Dec. 19, 1972, at the end of the final lunar mission of the Apollo series. (AP Photo/PL)

On Dec. 19, 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.

The body of an American tourist, Kristine Luken, 44, was found near a road outside Jerusalem. (A Palestinian man was later sentenced by an Israeli court to life in prison for stabbing Luken.)

In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.

In 1843, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, was first published in England.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate).

In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.

In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty

Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Actor Elaine Joyce is 77.

Actor Tim Reid is 76.

Singer Janie Fricke is 73.

Actor Mike Lookinland is 60.

Actor Jennifer Beals is 57.

Magician Criss Angel is 53.

Actor Kristy Swanson is 51.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 48.

Actor ALYSSA MILANO is 48.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 40.

