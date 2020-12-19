THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” — Wayne Dyer
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 19, the 354th day of 2020. There are 12 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 19, 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.
10 YEARS AGO
The body of an American tourist, Kristine Luken, 44, was found near a road outside Jerusalem. (A Palestinian man was later sentenced by an Israeli court to life in prison for stabbing Luken.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.
In 1843, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, was first published in England.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate).
In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.
In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elaine Joyce is 77.
Actor Tim Reid is 76.
Singer Janie Fricke is 73.
Actor Mike Lookinland is 60.
Actor Jennifer Beals is 57.
Magician Criss Angel is 53.
Actor Kristy Swanson is 51.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 48.
Actor ALYSSA MILANO is 48.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.