“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” — Melody Beattie
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2, the 337th day of 2020. There are 29 days left in the year.
On Dec. 2, 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.
The House voted, 333-79, to censure Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., for financial and fundraising misconduct; it was only the 23rd time that the House had invoked its most serious punishment short of expulsion.
In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.
In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)
In 2000, Al Gore sought a recount in South Florida, while George W. Bush flatly asserted, “I’m soon to be the president” and met with GOP congressional leaders.
In 2016, 36 people died when fire erupted in an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party.
Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 76.
Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 66.
Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 60.
Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 52.
Actor Rena Sofer is 52.
Actor LUCY LIU is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 47.
Singer Nelly Furtado is 42.
Pop singer Britney Spears is 39.
Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 37.
