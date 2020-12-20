TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 20, the 355th day of 2020. There are 11 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 20, 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.
10 YEARS AGO
In the biggest anti-terrorist sweep in Britain in nearly two years, police arrested a dozen men accused of plotting a large-scale terror attack on targets inside the United Kingdom.
ON THIS DATE
In 1790, the first successful cotton mill in the United States began operating at Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
In 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole ("The Mickey Mouse Club") is 79.
Rock musician Peter Criss is 75.
Producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order") is 74.
Rock musician Alan Parsons is 72.
Rock singer Billy Bragg is 63.
Country singer Kris Tyler is 56.
Rock singer Chris Robinson is 54.
Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 38.
Actor JONAH HILL is 37.
Singer JoJo is 30.
