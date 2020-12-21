THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge.” — Nicolaus Copernicus
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 21, the 356th day of 2020. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:02 a.m. Eastern time.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 21, 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.
10 YEARS AGO
The Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population on April 1, 2010, was 308,745,538, up from 281.4 million a decade earlier.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.
In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.
In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
In 2012, the National Rifle Association said guns and police officers were needed in all American schools to stop the next killer “waiting in the wings,” taking a no-retreat stance in the face of growing calls for gun control after the Newtown, Connecticut, shootings that claimed the lives of 26 children and school staff.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85.
Actor Jane Fonda is 83.
Actor Larry Bryggman (“As the World Turns”) is 82.
Actor SAMUEL L. JACKSON is 72.
Rock singer Nick Gilder is 70.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 66.
Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 64.
Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 63.
Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54.
