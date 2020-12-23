THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23, the 358th day of 2020. There are eight days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 23, 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
1O YEARS AGO
Mail bombs blamed on anarchists exploded at the Swiss and Chilean embassies in Rome, seriously wounding two people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt restored the civil rights of about 1,500 people who had been jailed for opposing the (First) World War.
In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed some 5,000 lives.
In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
In 2001, Time magazine named New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani its Person of the Year for his steadfast response to the 9/11 terrorist attack.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronnie Schell is 89.
Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 87.
Rock musician Ron Bushy is 79.
Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 77.
Actor Susan Lucci is 74.
Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 71.
Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 64.
Actor Joan Severance is 62.
Rock singer EDDIE VEDDER (Pearl Jam) is 56.
Actor Estella Warren is 42.
