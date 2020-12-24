THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe.” — Saint Augustine
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 24, the 359th day of 2020. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 24, 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI ushered in Christmas Eve with an evening Mass amid heightened security concerns following package bombings at two Rome embassies and Christmas Eve security breaches at the Vatican the previous two years.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.
In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Michigan.
{span}In 1980, Americans remembered the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.{/span}
In 2014, Sony Pictures broadly released “The Interview” online — an unprecedented counterstroke against the hackers who’d spoiled the Christmas opening of the comedy depicting the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Clarence Gilyard is 65.
Actor Stephanie Hodge is 64.
Actor Anil Kapoor is 61.
Actor Wade Williams is 59.
Actor Diedrich Bader is 54.
Singer RICKY MARTIN is 49.
Author Stephenie Meyer is 47.
TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 46.
Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia is 29.
Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 29.
