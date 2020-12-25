THOUGHT FOR TODAY
“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” — Andy Rooney
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Dec. 25, the 360th day of 2020. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 25, 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.
TEN YEARS AGO
The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan, Gen. David Petraeus, crisscrossed the country, making a Christmas visit to coalition troops at some of the main battle fronts in a show of appreciation and support in the 10th year of the war against the Taliban.
ON THIS DATE
In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1818, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” was publicly performed for the first time during the Christmas Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.
In 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.
In 1999, space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74.
Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 74.
Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72.
Actor SISSY SPACEK is 71.
Singer Annie Lennox is 66.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 62.
Singer Dido is 49.
Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 36.
Actor Perdita Weeks is 35.
Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 32.
