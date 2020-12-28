THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” — Alan Watts
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Dec. 28, the 363rd day of 2020. There are three days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 28, 1981, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first American “test-tube” baby, was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
TEN YEARS AGO
Eight young people were killed in a fire that swept through an abandoned New Orleans warehouse (some of the victims were squatters who had been living inside the building).
ON THIS DATE
In 1612, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei observed the planet Neptune, but mistook it for a star. (Neptune wasn’t officially discovered until 1846 by Johann Gottfried Galle.)
In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.
In 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
In 2001, the National Guard was called out to help Buffalo, New York, dig out from a paralyzing, 5-day storm that had unloaded nearly 7 feet of snow.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nichelle Nichols is 88.
Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 86.
Actor Denzel Washington is 66.
TV personality Gayle King is 66.
Talk show host Seth Meyers is 47.
Actor Joe Manganiello is 44.
Rhythm-and-blues singer JOHN LEGEND is 42.
Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 42.
Actor Sienna Miller is 39.
Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.