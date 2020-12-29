TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2020. There are two days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 29, 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam's execution an important milestone on Iraq's road to democracy.
TEN YEARS AGO
The Obama administration expelled Venezuela's ambassador to the United States, a day after Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez said he would not allow diplomat Larry Palmer to become the U.S. ambassador to his country.
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1939, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," starring Charles Laughton and Maureen O'Hara, was released by RKO Radio Pictures.
In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.
In 1975, a bomb exploded in the main terminal of New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing 11 people (it's never been determined who was responsible).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ted Danson is 73.
Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69.
Actor Patricia Clarkson is 61.
Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61.
Actor Michael Cudlitz is 56.
Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 53.
Actor Jude Law is 48.
Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46.
Actor DIEGO LUNA is 41.
Actor Alison Brie is 38.
