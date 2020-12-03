THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.” — Henry Van Dyke

Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 3, the 338th day of 2020. There are 28 days left in the year.

India Bhopal Tragedy

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 1984 file photo, two men carry to a hospital children blinded by the Union Carbide chemical pesticide leak in Bhopal, India. Indians are marking the 30th anniversary of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy with protests demanding harsher punishments for those responsible and more compensation for the victims of the world's worst industrial disaster. On Dec. 3, 1984, the pesticide plant leaked about 40 tons of deadly methyl isocyanate gas into the air, killing an estimated 15,000 people and affecting at least 500,000 more. Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co. took over Union Carbide in 2001. (AP Photo/Sondeep Shankar, File)

On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.

During a surprise holiday-season visit to Afghanistan, President Barack Obama told cheering U.S. troops at Bagram Air Field they were succeeding in their mission to fight terrorism; however, foul weather prevented Obama from meeting with President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to address frayed relations.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

In 1965, the Beatles’ sixth studio album, “Rubber Soul,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone (it was released in the U.S. by Capitol Records three days later).

In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.

In 1994, AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who along with her two children were infected with HIV because of a blood transfusion, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 47.

In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.

WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards

Honoree actor Julianne Moore attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Nicolas Coster is 87.

Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 72.

Actor Daryl Hannah is 60.

Actor JULIANNE MOORE is 60.

Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 55.

Actor Brendan Fraser is 52.

Actor Holly Marie Combs is 47.

Actor Anna Chlumsky is 40.

Actor Jenna Dewan is 40.

Actor Brian Bonsall is 39.

