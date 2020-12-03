THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.” — Henry Van Dyke
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 3, the 338th day of 2020. There are 28 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.
10 YEARS AGO
During a surprise holiday-season visit to Afghanistan, President Barack Obama told cheering U.S. troops at Bagram Air Field they were succeeding in their mission to fight terrorism; however, foul weather prevented Obama from meeting with President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to address frayed relations.
ON THIS DATE
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1965, the Beatles’ sixth studio album, “Rubber Soul,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone (it was released in the U.S. by Capitol Records three days later).
In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
In 1994, AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who along with her two children were infected with HIV because of a blood transfusion, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 47.
In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nicolas Coster is 87.
Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 72.
Actor Daryl Hannah is 60.
Actor JULIANNE MOORE is 60.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 55.
Actor Brendan Fraser is 52.
Actor Holly Marie Combs is 47.
Actor Anna Chlumsky is 40.
Actor Jenna Dewan is 40.
Actor Brian Bonsall is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.