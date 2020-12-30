THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Unity is strength ... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” — Mattie Stepanek
TODAY IS
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2020. There is one day left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 30, 2006, a state funeral service was held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.
TEN YEARS AGO
Republican Lisa Murkowski was officially named winner of Alaska’s U.S. Senate race following a period of legal fights and limbo that had lasted longer than the write-in campaign she waged to keep her job.
ON THIS DATE
In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
In 1865, author Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay, India.
In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
In 1936, the United Auto Workers union staged its first “sit-down” strike at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Michigan. (The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 85.
Actor Fred Ward is 78.
Singer Patti Smith is 74.
Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 61.
Golfer TIGER WOODS is 45.
TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 43.
Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 42.
Actor Eliza Dushku is 40.
Actor Kristin Kreuk is 38.
Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 34.
