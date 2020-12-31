THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.” — Francis of Assisi
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 31, the 366th and final day of 2020.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
10 YEARS AGO
Tornadoes fueled by unusually warm air pummeled the South and Midwest, killing a total of eight people in Arkansas and Missouri.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an enabling act paving the way for Virginia’s western counties to become the state of West Virginia, which took place in June 1863.
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 2001, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani spent his final day in office praising police, firefighters, and other city employees in the wake of 9/11, and said he had no regrets about returning to private life.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor SIR ANTHONY HOPKINS is 83.
Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80.
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 74.
Actor Tim Matheson is 73.
Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 69.
Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 62.
Actor Val Kilmer is 61.
Actor Don Diamont (“Young and the Restless,” “Bold and the Beautiful”) is 58.
Author Nicholas Sparks is 55.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 25.
