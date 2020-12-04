THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” — Berthold Auerbach
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 4, the 339th day of 2020. There are 27 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On Dec. 4, 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA praised a newly sealed trade deal with South Korea as a landmark agreement that promised to boost the domestic auto industry and support tens of thousands of American jobs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson left Washington on a trip to France to attend the Versailles Peace Conference.
In 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.
In 1991, Associated Press correspondent Terry Anderson, the longest held of the Western hostages in Lebanon, was released after nearly seven years in captivity.
In 2000, in a pair of legal setbacks for Al Gore, a Florida state judge refused to overturn George W. Bush’s certified victory in Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had allowed manual recounts.
In 2018, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush; former Sen. Bob Dole steadied himself out of his wheelchair to salute his old friend and one-time rival.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Wink Martindale is 87.
Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 83.
Actor Jeff Bridges is 71.
Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 69.
Actor Patricia Wettig is 69.
Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 65.
Actor Marisa Tomei is 56.
Actor Chelsea Noble is 56.
Rapper JAY-Z is 51.
Actor-model Tyra Banks is 47.
