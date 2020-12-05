THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” — Edward Everett Hale
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, Dec. 5, the 340th day of 2020. There are 26 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95.
TEN YEARS AGO
On the eve of talks with six world powers, Iran announced that it had produced its first batch of locally mined uranium ore for enrichment.
ON THIS DATE
In 1792, George Washington was re-elected president; John Adams was re-elected vice president.
In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ‘49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.
In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
In 1998, James P. Hoffa claimed the Teamsters presidency after challenger Tom Leedham conceded defeat in the union’s presidential election.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 63.
Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 55.
Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 52.
Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 51.
Actor Kali Rocha is 49.
Actor Amy Acker is 44.
Actor Nick Stahl is 41.
Actor GABRIEL LUNA is 38.
Actor Frankie Muniz is 35.
Actor Ross Bagley is 32.
